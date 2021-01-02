Watch stage star Lauren Drew rock The Voice with "Mamma Knows Best" performance
The performer has been in the likes of Ghost, Six and Evita
The Voice is no stranger to West End stars – the likes of Nathan Amzi, Nicole Dennis, Dean John-Wilson and Kerry Ellis having all performed on the hit TV show across its lifespan.
Lauren Drew is now the latest to take part, singing "Mamma Knows Best" as part of the blind auditions on the show.
The performer has previously wowed in stage shows such as Six, Heathers, Ghost, Sweet Charity, Evita and Kinky Boots.
You can find out how well Drew got on below:
Sign up for our daily newsletter for more
Loading...