Watch Jesus Christ Superstar with Tim Minchin, Ben Forster, Mel C and more for free right here

As part of his new weekly series of free productions, Andrew Lloyd Webber will be presenting the 2012 production of Jesus Christ Superstar for 48 hours.

The show stars Tim Minchin, Ben Forster, Melanie Chisholm, Chris Moyles and more, and was originally shown in arenas across the UK from September 2012. Forster won the leading role after taking part in ITV's hit TV series Superstar.

The show includes hits such as "I Don't Know How to Love Him", "Gethsemane" and "Superstar", and has proved one of the most popular of the Lloyd Webber/Tim Rice collaborations.

Read the full list of shows you can watch online for free here.





Watch the production below from 7pm on 10 April:



