Watch Christina Bennington and Jordan Luke Gage sing "Dead Girl Walking" from Heathers the Musical

Have a listen to the 2021 Heathers leading cast members in action singing "Dead Girl Walking"!

Directed by Andy Fickman and led by Christina Bennington and Jordan Luke Gage, the piece also stars Jodie Steele as Heather Chandler, alongside Bobbie Little as Heather Duke and Frances Mayli McCann as Heather McNamara. They will be joined by Lauren Ward (Fleming/Veronica's Mother), Madison Swan (Martha), Simon Bailey (Ram's Dad/Big Bud Dean/Coach), Joaquin Pedro Valdes (Ram Sweeney) and Steven Serlin (Kurt's Dad/Veronica's Dad/Principle Gowan).

Also in the show will be Ross Harmon as Kurt alongside Aimee Hodnett, Christopher Parkinson, Giles Surridge, Iván Fernández González, Rachel Rawlinson, Rumi Sutton and Teleri Hughes.

Laurence O'Keefe and Kevin Murphy's musical is based on the iconic film of the same name, following a school girl, Veronica, who tries to fit in with the elitist clique of "Heathers". It previously ran at The Other Palace and in the West End in 2018, going on to win the WhatsOnStage Award for Best New Musical the subsequent year.

Musical direction is by Bob Broad, choreography and associate direction is by Thriller Live's Gary Lloyd, design by David Shields, lighting by Ben Cracknell and sound by Dan Samson.