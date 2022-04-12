Watch footage from the new Anyone Can Whistle revival

Watch Ben Hewis' footage from the ongoing revival of Sondheim and Laurents' Anyone Can Whistle!

Georgie Rankcom (they/them)'s production of the political satire stars Alex Young (she/her) as Cora Hoover Hooper, Chrystine Symone (she/her) as Nurse Fay Apple and Jordan Broatch (they/them) as J Bowden Hapgood.

The cast is completed by Danny Lane (he/him) as Comptroller Schub, Samuel Clifford (he/him) as Treasurer Cooley, Renan Teodoro (he/him) as Chief of Police Magrueder, Nathan Taylor (happy with any pronoun) as Dr Detmold, Kathryn Akin (she/her) as Mrs Schroeder, Marisha Morgan (she/her) as Baby Joan, Teddy Hinde (they/them) as John, Hana Ichijo (she/her) as June, Shane Convery (they/them) as George and Jensen Tudtud (he/him) as Martin.

The revival's creative team is composed of musical director Natalie Pound (she/her), choreographer Lisa Stevens (she/her), orchestrator Charlie Ingles (he/him) (with original orchestrations by Don Walker (he/him)), set and costume designer Cory Shipp (she/her), lighting designer Alex Musgrave (he/him) and assistant director Alex Conder (he/him).