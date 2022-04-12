Watch footage from the new Anyone Can Whistle revival
The show is playing now
Watch Ben Hewis' footage from the ongoing revival of Sondheim and Laurents' Anyone Can Whistle!
Georgie Rankcom (they/them)'s production of the political satire stars Alex Young (she/her) as Cora Hoover Hooper, Chrystine Symone (she/her) as Nurse Fay Apple and Jordan Broatch (they/them) as J Bowden Hapgood.
The cast is completed by Danny Lane (he/him) as Comptroller Schub, Samuel Clifford (he/him) as Treasurer Cooley, Renan Teodoro (he/him) as Chief of Police Magrueder, Nathan Taylor (happy with any pronoun) as Dr Detmold, Kathryn Akin (she/her) as Mrs Schroeder, Marisha Morgan (she/her) as Baby Joan, Teddy Hinde (they/them) as John, Hana Ichijo (she/her) as June, Shane Convery (they/them) as George and Jensen Tudtud (he/him) as Martin.
The revival's creative team is composed of musical director Natalie Pound (she/her), choreographer Lisa Stevens (she/her), orchestrator Charlie Ingles (he/him) (with original orchestrations by Don Walker (he/him)), set and costume designer Cory Shipp (she/her), lighting designer Alex Musgrave (he/him) and assistant director Alex Conder (he/him).