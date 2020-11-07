Watch Disney Cruise's hour-long Frozen stage musical now

Disney Cruises has released its hour-long stage production of Frozen on YouTube to enchant virtual audiences.

While cruise liners remain closed, the virtual production features all the classic tunes that appear in the iconic Disney film including "Let It Go", "Love is an Open Door" and "For the First Time In Forever". The screen version was the highest-grossing animated film of all time, and was released in 2013 and won two Academy Awards, a Golden Globe and a BAFTA.

You can watch the stage version of the show below: