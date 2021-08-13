Walden with Gemma Arterton, Lydia Wilson and Fehinti Balogun – cinema release exclusive first look

Have a first look at Walden ahead of its cinema release!

The recorded West End production will be presented in cinemas from 8 September.

The piece, starring Gemma Arterton, Fehinti Balogun and Lydia Wilson, initially ran in the West End from May and now returns in a filmed production created by Sonia Friedman Productions alongside Trafalgar Releasing and Stage2View.

The show earned a four-star review from WhatsOnStage, with Sarah Crompton saying "Rickson's production is nigh on immaculate".

Directed by Ian Rickson, it has design by Rae Smith, lighting design by Azusa Ono, music by Mark Bradshaw, sound design by Emma Laxton and casting by Amy Ball.