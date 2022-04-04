Watch Adrian Lester, Emma Corrin, Jim Carter and more discuss To Kill a Mockingbird on opening night

Last week we attended the opening night for the West End premiere of Aaron Sorkin's stage adaptation of Harper Lee's To Kill a Mockingbird at the Gielgud Theatre.

On the red carpet we caught up with some of the evening's special guests including Adrian Lester, Emma Corrin, Meera Syal, Sanjeev Bhaskar, Jim Carter and more to discuss the legacy of Lee's seminal novel and their expectations for the new production.

Lee's Pulitzer Prize-winning novel, published in 1960, explores racial injustice in America and features one of the most iconic characters in literary history – small-town lawyer Atticus Finch.

Rafe Spall stars as Finch alongside Harry Attwell (Mr Cunningham/Boo Radley), Amanda Boxer (Mrs Henry Dubose), Poppy Lee Friar (Mayella Ewell), John Hastings (Bailiff), Simon Hepworth (Mr Roscoe/Dr Reynolds), Laura Howard (Miss Stephanie/Dill's Mother), Lloyd Hutchinson (Link Deas), Gwyneth Keyworth (Scout Finch), Tom Mannion (Sheriff Heck Tate), David Moorst (Dill Harris), Pamela Nomvete (Calpurnia), Jim Norton (Judge Taylor), Patrick O'Kane (Bob Ewell), Jude Owusu (Tom Robinson), Harry Redding (Jem Finch), David Sturzaker (Horace Gilmer) and Natasha Williams (Mrs Dubose's Maid).

Making up the ensemble are Helen Belbin, Laurence Belcher, Paul Birchard, Ryan Ellsworth, Rebecca Hayes, Danny Hetherington, Matthew Jure, Anna Munden and Itoya Osagiede.

Under the direction of Bartlett Sher (The King and I), the production features sets by Miriam Buether, costumes by Ann Roth, lighting by Jennifer Tipton, sound by Scott Lehrer, music by Adam Guettel, music supervision by Kimberly Grigsby and hair and wigs by Campbell Young Associates. Also on the creative team are Serena Hill as casting director, Hazel Holder as voice and dialect coach, Titas Halder as associate director, Rasheka Christie-Carter as assistant director, Tavia Rivée Jefferson as cultural coordinator, and Candida Caldicot as musical director.





To Kill a Mockingbird is currently taking bookings through to 19 November 2022, with tickets on sale below.