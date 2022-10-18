Take a first look at Owen Teale as Ebenezer Scrooge at the Old Vic

Exclusive: The Old Vic has released a new first look video featuring Owen Teale in the iconic role of Ebenezer Scrooge.

Joining Teale in the production will be (in alphabetical order) Melissa Allan (as Little Fan), Merryl Ansah (as Jess), Raffaella Covino (as dance captain/swing), Billy Cullum (as Nicholas/swing), Roger Dipper (as Bob Cratchit), Geraint Downing (as Ferdy/George), Jenny Fitzpatrick (as Ghost of Christmas Present/Mrs Fezziwig), Julie Jupp (as Ghost of Christmas Past), Alastair Parker (as Fezziwig), Dominic Sibanda (as Fred), Sebastien Torkia (as Father/Marley), Samuel Townsend (as Young Ebenezer), Meesha Turner (as Mrs Cratchit) and Lydia White (as Belle).

Adapted from Dickens by Jack Thorne, A Christmas Carol has played at the central London venue over the past several years and was also nominated for five Tony Awards when it played on Broadway.









Director Matthew Warchus' production has set and costume design by Rob Howell, composition and arrangement by Christopher Nightingale, lighting by Hugh Vanstone, sound by Simon Baker, casting by Jessica Ronane, movement by Lizzi Gee, musical direction by Katharine Woolley, voice by Charlie Hughes-D'Aeth and dialect by Penny Dyer. The associate director is Joe Austin, and the second associate director is Simon Greiff.

A Christmas Carol runs from 12 November 2022 to 7 January 2023, with tickets on sale below.