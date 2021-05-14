Video: Nimax's Rising Star producers discuss their festival of work in the West End

First-time West End producers are being celebrated in a special season of shows at Nimax Theatres.

The group, is composed of Chris Steward, Shanay Holmes, Katy Lipson, Ameena Hamid, Adam Lenson, Tom Duern, Kirk Jameson, Jack Maple, Chris Marcus, Damien Stanton, Piers Cottee-Jones, Jamie Chapman Dixon, John-Webb Carter, Shaun McCourt, Robin Rayner, Hugh Summers, Greg Barnett, Krystal Lee and Sarah Evans.

Producers Alice Fearns, Jamie Lambert and Eliza Jackson, David O'Reilly were unavailable to attend the press call, but are also working on projects across the West End including "An Evening With Kathy Burke" and "Intermissions Live".

They are presenting a plethora of shows in the West End – with many of them on sale below with tickets available now.

You can watch many producers discuss their work here:





The "Rising Stars" festival, running from May to September, will feature musicals, concerts, plays, drag shows, magic experiences and more – all housed at one of Nimax's six venues (the Apollo, Duchess, Garrick, Lyric, Palace and Vaudeville).

Nica Burns, chief executive of Nimax, said: "I am delighted to be welcoming into the spotlight a galaxy of talented young producers - our rising stars making their West End debuts. Entrepreneurial, adventurous, creating shows during our lockdown days to entertain and inspire, attracting stellar performers. Usually behind the spotlight, few understand what a producer does. Without them, there are no shows. If these enterprising producers are the future of the West End, it's looking good."