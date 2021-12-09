Watch the cast of Force Majeure in rehearsals ahead of Donmar Warehouse world premiere

Recently we sat down with cast members Rory Kinnear and Lyndsey Marshal, alongside director Michael Longhurst, as they rehearse for the world premiere stage adaptation of Force Majeure, written by Tim Price and based on the 2014 film by Ruben Östlund.

The dark comedy, which begins performances at the Donmar Warehouse tomorrow, follows the fall-out after a husband instinctively abandons his family to escape an avalanche during a skiing holiday.

The complete cast includes Kinnear (as Tomas) and Marshal (as Ebba), with Nathalie Armin (as Charlotte), Holly Cattle (as Female Skier), Raffaello Degruttola (as Photographer/Man/Cleaner), Siena Kelly (as Jenny), Kwami Odoom (as Brady/Male Skier), Sule Rimi (as Mats) and Arthur Wilson (as Receptionist). Bo Bragason and Florence Hunt share the role of Vera, and Henry Hunt and Oliver Savell share the role of Harry.

The production features set design by Jon Bausor, lighting design by Lucy Carter, sound design by Donato Wharton, movement direction by Sasha Milavic Davies and casting by Anna Cooper.

Force Majeure runs from 10 December 2021 to 5 February 2022.



