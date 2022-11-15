We test Frozen's Emily Lane and Djavan van de Fliert's knowledge of romantic Disney pairings

What do they know about love? And, more importantly, what do they know about iconic Disney couples?

We recently visited the Theatre Royal Drury Lane to meet the West End's newest Disney couple. Emily Lane and Djavan van de Fliert play Anna and Kristoff, respectively, in the hit musical Frozen, so we thought we'd take the opportunity to test their knowledge of romantic pairings from the wider world of Disney.

Check out our exclusive TikTok below:





Alongside Lane and van de Fliert, the current principal cast includes Samantha Barks (as Elsa), Craig Gallivan (as Olaf), Oliver Ormson (as Hans) and Richard Frame (as Duke of Weselton). Mikayla Jade and Ashley Birchall alternate the role of Sven.

Completing the company are Rhianne Alleyne, Marianne Bardgett, Jeremy Batt, Danny Becker, Rebecca Botterill, Char Burnett (as Bulda), Collette Coleman, Laura Emmitt, Davide Fienauri, Jemal Felix, Jordan Fox, Molly Francis, Matt Gillett, Ben Irish (as Pabbie), Justin-Lee Jones, Aoife Kenny, Jordan Livesey, Joshua Robinson, Harriet Samuels, Jacqui Sanchez (as Queen Iduna), Isabella Glanznig Santos, Jak Skelly (as Oaken/Bishop), Kerry Spark (as King Agnarr), Caitlin Tipping, Rodney Vubya, Anna Woodside, and Luke Fraser Yates.

The seven-time WhatsOnStage Award-winning musical adaptation of the record-breaking Disney film features music and lyrics by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, and book by Jennifer Lee, with direction by Michael Grandage.

It received a glowing review from WhatsOnStage's Sarah Crompton, being described as "the most enormous fun."

Frozen features choreography by Rob Ashford, set and costume design by Christopher Oram, lighting design by Neil Austin, sound design by Peter Hylenski, video design by Finn Ross, puppet design by Michael Curry and musical supervision and arrangements by Stephen Oremus.

Tickets for performances through to 18 June 2023 are on sale now.