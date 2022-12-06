Vardy v Rooney: The Wagatha Christie Trial announces 2023 West End run

After a series of initial performances this winter, Vardy v Rooney: The Wagatha Christie Trial has announced a major West End run for next spring.

The piece, adapted from the court room battle between the two wives of famous English footballers, has had a series of weekly performances at the Wyndham's Theatre, beginning last month. It will now play for a limited season from 6 April to 20 May 2023 at the Ambassadors Theatre, with casting to be revealed.

The show is based on the famous libel case between the pair of famous social figures, which emerged after Rooney accused Vardy of leaking stories to tabloids. Capturing the nation's attention earlier this year, it is said to "blur the boundaries of tabloid and court case, social media and soap opera".

The show is adapted by Liv Hennessy, directed by Lisa Spirling and designed by Polly Sullivan, the lighting designer is Ben Bull, the composer and sound designer is Richard Hammarton and Lizzie Manwaring is assistant director. Further creative team members are to be announced by the production.