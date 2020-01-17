Uncle Vanya in the West End: first look at Richard Armitage, Toby Jones, Aimee Lou Wood and more

Production images have been released for Uncle Vanya, which is currently in previews at the Harold Pinter Theatre in the West End.

The cast is composed of Richard Armitage, Toby Jones, Dearbhla Molloy, Anna Calder-Marshall, Ciarán Hinds, Rosalind Eleazar, Aimee Lou Wood and Peter Wight. Conor McPherson's adaptation of the Anton Chekhov play follows a fragmented family falling into a state of disrepair.

Toby Jones and Richard Armitage

© Johan Persson

Uncle Vanya is directed by Ian Rickson (Translations) with design by Rae Smith, lighting by Bruno Poet, music by Stephen Warbeck, sound by Ian Dickinson and casting by Amy Ball.

The cast of Uncle Vanya

© Johan Persson

The piece marks Armitage's return to the stage six years after he appeared in the revival of Arthur Miller's The Crucible. McPherson's Girl from the North Country is currently running in the West End, and will open on Broadway later this year.

Aimee Lou Wood and Anna Calder-Marshall

© Johan Persson

Aimee Lou Wood

© Johan Persson

Rosalind Eleazar

© Johan Persson

Toby Jones, Aimee Lou Wood and Rosalind Eleazar

© Johan Persson

Toby Jones, Aimee Lou Wood and Rosalind Eleazar

© Johan Persson

Richard Armitage and Aimee Lou Wood

© Johan Persson

Richard Armitage

© Johan Persson

Peter Wight, Richard Armitage and Toby Jones

© Johan Persson

Ciarán Hinds

© Johan Persson

Peter Wight

© Johan Persson

Rosalind Eleazar

© Johan Persson

Richard Armitage and Peter Wight

© Johan Persson