Uncle Vanya in the West End: first look at Richard Armitage, Toby Jones, Aimee Lou Wood and more
The star-studded new version of Vanya has its official opening night next week
Production images have been released for Uncle Vanya, which is currently in previews at the Harold Pinter Theatre in the West End.
The cast is composed of Richard Armitage, Toby Jones, Dearbhla Molloy, Anna Calder-Marshall, Ciarán Hinds, Rosalind Eleazar, Aimee Lou Wood and Peter Wight. Conor McPherson's adaptation of the Anton Chekhov play follows a fragmented family falling into a state of disrepair.
Uncle Vanya is directed by Ian Rickson (Translations) with design by Rae Smith, lighting by Bruno Poet, music by Stephen Warbeck, sound by Ian Dickinson and casting by Amy Ball.
The piece marks Armitage's return to the stage six years after he appeared in the revival of Arthur Miller's The Crucible. McPherson's Girl from the North Country is currently running in the West End, and will open on Broadway later this year.