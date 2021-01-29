Watch the trailer for Typical at the Soho Theatre ahead of on-demand release

Soho Theatre will present Typical, created alongside award-winning creative movement Nouveau Riche, online next month, and WhatsOnStage has a first look at the new trailer.

The piece explores racism and how British society stereotypes Black masculinity. Written by award-winning playwright Ryan Calais Cameron and directed by Anastasia Osei-Kuffour, it follows the tragic true-life events of Black British ex-serviceman Christopher Alder and the injustice that still remains 20 years since his story emerged.

Cameron says: "Typical is the story of a Black man, who in the comfort of his home is just a man, but as he leaves, he must navigate through society's ideas and prejudices about what it means to be Black. Typical is a slice of our history, that I hope gives insight, education and desire for a better future."

Hollyoaks regular and former EastEnders star Richard Blackwood takes on the role he played in the original stage version. The show will be available on the Soho Theatre's On-Demand platform from 24 February 2021.





You can watch the video below: