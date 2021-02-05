Treason musical unveils cast for filmed concert premiere

Casting has been announced for the upcoming online musical Treason.

Penned by Ricky Allan and Kieran Lynn with direction by Hannah Chissick, musical supervision by Nick Pinchbeck and orchestration by Matthew Malone, the show is based on the Gunpowder plot.

Filmed live from Cadogan Hall, early bird tickets will be ten pounds. Numbers involved include "Take Things Into Our Own Hands", "The Day Elizabeth Died" and "Blind Faith".

Appearing are Lucie Jones (Legally Blonde, Waitress), Oliver Tompsett (& Juliet, Kinky Boots), Daniel Boys (Falsettos, Nativity Rocks!), Waylon Jacobs (Hamilton, Memphis), Bradley Jaden (Les Misérables, Wicked), Emmanuel Kojo (Oklahoma!, Show Boat), Rebecca LaChance (School of Rock, Beautiful), Cedric Neal (Chess, Memphis), Sharon Rose (Hamilton, Caroline Or Change) alongside Debris Stevenson (1st Luv, Poet in da Corner) as the show's narrator.

The piece will be streaming in March 2021, with performances from 12 to 14 March. The show is also gearing up for a full run later in the year or in 2022.