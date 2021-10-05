Trailer for The Last Five Years in the West End released

The trailer for the West End transfer of The Last Five Years has been unveiled.

Telling the same relationship in two opposing directions, the production once more unites Oli Higginson (Bridgerton) and Molly Lynch (Sunset Boulevard) for what is the piece's first significant run of length in the West End. Directed by Jonathan O'Boyle, the production will play to 17 October, with tickets available now.

Originally seen in 2001, the musical played off-Broadway in 2002 and was turned into a film starring Anna Kendrick and Jeremy Jordan in 2014.

The creative team features director Jonathan O'Boyle, choreographer Sam Spencer-Lane, set and costume designer Lee Newby, lighting designer Jamie Platt and sound designer Adam Fisher.

Musical director is Leo Munby, with new arrangements by Nick Barstow and Munby and casting is by Jane Deitch, while general manager and assistant producer is Chris Matanlé for Aria Entertainment.