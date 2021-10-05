Tina announces West End extension to December 2022 and partnership with Refuge

Tina – The Tina Turner Musical has extended its West End run through to December 2022!

Continuing to play at the Aldwych Theatre, the piece will release 200,000 new tickets later this week, with the production also unveiling a new partnership with Refuge. Anyone who orders tickets for the show through the Tina site will be able to add a £3 donation per booking to the national domestic abuse charity.

Cast member Chanel Haynes (who takes on the role of Tina during some performances each week), explained: "When I got the call that I had been chosen to play Tina in our musical. I was going to live my dream. But there was one thing I didn't prepare for – how to properly channel the physically-abusive aspect of her life. I asked a dear friend of mine who survived her abusive past to reveal to me and pour into me her pain. After hearing her story, I vowed, I would use this opportunity to shine light on those that need it most. That's when I found Refuge. Refuge is a lighthouse, and I want to be one of God's daughters that fuels its flame."

Ruth Davison, who is the CEO of Refuge, added: "Tina Turner epitomises the thousands of women Refuge supports every day – women who are resilient and, like Tina, are survivors of domestic abuse. With one in four women across the country experiencing domestic abuse at some time in their lives, this is an issue that should concern us all.

"Refuge is delighted that the Tina team is raising awareness and funds for our vital life-saving and life-changing work at this wonderful West End gala event. 50 years ago, Refuge opened the world's first refuge – yet still domestic abuse remains rife across the country today.

"Refuge wants women to know that if they are experiencing domestic abuse they are not alone and that we are here to support them. Thank you to the cast and the production team for supporting our work – together we are shining a light on domestic abuse and ensuring women across the country know how they can access support."

Premiering in April 2018, the piece is directed by Phyllida Lloyd and written by Katori Hall with Frank Ketelaar and Kees Prins and choreographed by Anthony van Laast, with set and costume designs by Mark Thompson, musical supervision by Nicholas Skilbeck, lighting by Bruno Poet, sound by Nevin Steinberg, projection design by Jeff Sugg and orchestrations by Ethan Popp.

There will be a special gala performance to mark the occasion on 10 October. The cast is currently led by Aisha Jawando and Jammy Kasongo as Tina and Ike.