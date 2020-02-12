The Watsons in the West End initial casting announced

Initial casting has been announced for the West End transfer of Laura Wade's The Watsons, which comes to the Harold Pinter Theatre following its runs at Chichester Festival Theatre and Menier Chocolate Factory.

The piece follows Laura, a writer commissioned to complete Jane Austen's unfinished novel The Watsons on stage, but in the end she gets pulled into the narrative. It received a glowing review from WhatsOnStage in Chichester (where it first premiered), being described as "fizzing with life, rattling along at a cracking pace".

Initial cast includes Sam Alexander (Robert Watson), Sally Bankes (Nanny), Jane Booker (Lady Osborne), Elaine Claxton (Mrs Edwards), Ralph Davis (Lord Osborne), Tim Delap (Mr Howard), Sophie Duval (Mrs Robert), Louise Ford (Laura), John Wilson Goddard (Mr Watson), Rhianna McGreevy (Margaret Watson), Grace Molony (Emma Watson), Elander Moore (Bertie), Paksie Vernon (Elizabeth Watson) and Cat White (Miss Osborne), all reprising their roles. Further cast is to be revealed.

It will run at the Harold Pinter Theatre from 19 May to 26 September 2020 (with previews from 8 May), following an ongoing sell-out run at the Menier Chocolate Factory.

Direction is by Samuel West, design from Ben Stones, movement by Mike Ashcroft, music by Isobel Waller-Bridge, sound design from Gregory Clarke and casting from Charlotte Sutton.