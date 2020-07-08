New musical The Rhythmics announced, with a first listen released today

A brand new musical, The Rhythmics, has been announced.

Co-produced by Aria Entertainment and Metta Theatre, the show has been able to record a full cast album during lockdown, which is now set to be released next month.

Described as "Calendar Girls meets The Full Monty", the piece follows a gymnastics group that manages to become globally successful with their 'ribbons of fire'.

It has book and lyrics by Poppy Burton-Morgan (co-founder of Metta Theatre) and music and lyrics by Stiles plus Drewe award-winner Ben Glasstone (Reanimator) and will incorporate fully integrated BSL choreography from Mark Smith (artistic director of Deaf Men Dancing). Smith's choreography will feature on a special music video being released in August as well.

You can watch The Rhythmics here ahead of the cast album's release – the album will feature the likes of Neil McDermott (Pretty Woman) and Kelly Price (A Little Night Music) with the song below, "Waiting to Begin", being sung by Sam Thomas and Kinny Gardner.





Burton-Morgan said: "The future may remain uncertain, but I know that when theatres do reopen there's going to be such a hunger for the kind of emotionally rich and complex new musical theatre that I write. I'm so thrilled that Katy shares our passion for this life-affirming show. We can't wait to share the songs with you all very soon, and hopefully dates for the world premiere too..."

Lipson added: "I couldn't be more excited to be collaborating with Metta Theatre on this heartening new show and I hope it is the first of many future collaborations. As soon as I read the synopsis and heard a few tracks of the material, I knew I wanted to be part of its journey. I am looking forward to sharing these characters and their story and this great score with audiences."