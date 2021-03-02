The Picture of Dorian Gray online production: exclusive first look photos

First look photos have been unveiled for The Picture of Dorian Gray's online run.

Created by the same team that brought the online production of What A Carve Up! to screens, The Picture of Dorian Gray will be adapted by Henry Filloux-Bennett and director by Tamara Harvey (artistic director of Theatr Clwyd).

A contemporary digital adaptation of the Oscar Wilde classic with Gray depicted as a smartphone-obsessed "influencer", the piece will be available from 16 to 31 March.

Fionn Whitehead will take on the titular role, alongside Alfred Enoch as Harry Wotton, Joanna Lumley as Lady Narborough, Emma McDonald as Sibyl Vane and Russell Tovey as Basil Hallward with Stephen Fry as the Interviewer.

On the creative side of things are set and costume designer Holly Pigott, assistant director Eleri Jones, Benjamin Collins as director of photography, sound design and original music by Harry Smith and original song by Jared Zeus.

