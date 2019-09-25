The Lion, The Witch and the Wardrobe at the Bridge Theatre full casting announced

Full casting has been announced for Sally Cookson's production of The Lion, The Witch and the Wardrobe at the Bridge Theatre, which transfers following its initial run at Leeds Playhouse.

The piece will feature Femi Akinfolarin as Peter, Omari Bernard as Maugrim, Laura Elphinstone as the White Witch/Mrs Macready, Shalisa James-Davis as Susan, Wil Johnson as Aslan/Professor Kirk, Keziah Joseph as Lucy, John Leader as Edmund, Stuart Neal as Mr Tumnus, Dean Nolan as Mr Beaver and Beverly Rudd as Mrs Beaver.

They are joined by Emily Benjamin, Amber Cayasso, Sebastian Charles, Andro Copperthwaite, Nicky Cross, David Emmings, Nathan Louis Fernand, Linford Johnson, Mitch Leow, Mei Mac, James McHugh, Helen Parke, Tinovimbanashe Sibanda and Millicent Wong and musicians James Gow, Tim Dalling, Harry Miller and Pat Moran.

The production will have its first performance on 9 November 2019 with opening night on 18 November, and is running until 2 February 2020.

It has design by Rae Smith, with the creative team completed by writer in the room Adam Peck, movement director Dan Canham, lighting designer Bruno Poet, sound designer Ian Dickinson and composer Benji Bower.