The Last Five Years extends West End run and moves to larger venue

The Last Five Years will be getting a bigger home in the West End as it extends its autumn run!

Directed by Jonathan O'Boyle, the production will now play at the larger, 700-seat Garrick Theatre for a strictly limited season from 17 September to 17 October.

Aria Entertainment's revival, featuring actor-musicians, first premiered in March 2020 before having its run disrupted by the pandemic. It received a glowing five-star review from WhatsOnStage.

Telling the same relationship in two opposing directions, the production will once more unite Oli Higginson (Bridgerton) and Molly Lynch (Sunset Boulevard) for what will be the piece's first significant run of length in the West End.

Originally seen in 2001, the musical played off-Broadway in 2002 and was turned into a film starring Anna Kendrick and Jeremy Jordan in 2014.

Also in the creative team are choreographer Sam Spencer- Lane, set and costume designer Lee Newby, lighting designer Jamie Platt and sound designer Adam Fisher. The musical director is Leo Munby, with casting by Jane Deitch.

It is produced at the Garrick Theatre by Katy Lipson for Aria Entertainment, Eilene Davidson Productions, Edward Prophet, People Entertainment Group, with Dan Looney, Adam Paulden and Jason-Haigh Ellery for DLAP, David Treatman and Max Johnson. General manager and assistant producer is Chris Matanlé for Aria Entertainment.