Great British Bake Off – the Musical announces cast for world premiere

Exclusive: WhatsOnStage has a piping hot cast reveal – meet the 12-strong company cooking up a storm in Great British Bake Off The Musical!

Created in association with the TV series' executive producer Richard McKerrow and produced by Mark Goucher, the piece will have its world premiere at Cheltenham's Everyman Theatre on 22 July 2022.

Leading the cast will be John Owen-Jones (Les Misérables) and Rosemary Ashe (The Phantom of the Opera), playing the two judges in the upcoming piece.

Jaye Jacobs (Holby City) and Scott Paige (The Addams Family) will be the two presenters, while the contestants will be played by Catriana Sanderson (Evita), Charlotte Wakefield (The Boy in the Dress), Claire Moore (Mary Poppins), Damian Humbley (Local Hero), Jay Saighal (Hedda Gabler), Michael Cahill (Starlight Express), Simbi Akande (The Prince of Egypt) and Aharon Rayner, making his professional debut.

WhatsOnStage Exclusive Offer: Enter the promo code WOSBAKEOFF below when prompted to access £25 tickets on preview performances from 22 to 28 July. For all other performances this code will save you £7.50 off all prices (subject to availability).

The original score is penned by Jake Brunger and Pippa Cleary (Adrian Mole) and will explore the trials and lives of the eight bakers involved in the series. Direction is by Rachel Kavanaugh and design by Alice Power, with further creative team members to be revealed.

Goucher said: "The TV phenomenon Great British Bake Off gets to the heart of the na-tion, and for a long time I felt that it could work wonderfully well on the stage. We started working on the production a couple of years ago and with this talented creative team and in association with the TV show's creator we have created a musical comedy that will live up to the cherished program.

"What a joy it will be to see beloved West End singers bringing this score to life for the first time to win over our Cheltenham audience."