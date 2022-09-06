The Choir of Man reveals cast for West End return

The hit stage show The Choir of Man has unveiled the cast for its upcoming West End return.

The company will be led by Ben Norris (writer of the show's monologues and original cast member of The Choir of Man, The Archers) as The Poet, Michael Baxter (Les Misérables) as The Maestro, Levi Tyrell-Johnson (making his professional debut) as The Hardman, Owen Bolton (also making his professional debut) as The Beast, Jordan Oliver (The Sound of Music) as The Handyman, Lemuel Knights (finalist in The Voice UK) as The Barman, Matt Beveridge (Titanic) as The Romantic, Matt Nalton (Jersey Boys) as The Pub Bore and Matt Thorpe (We Will Rock You) as The Joker.

Completing the company are Mark Irwin (The Commitments), Sam Ebenezer (The Mousetrap), Gavin Ryan (West Side Story) and Lucas Koch (Million Dollar Quartet).

Showcasing a variety of popular songs from the likes of Adele, Guns ‘N' Roses, Katy Perry, Avicii, Paul Simon and Sia, the Olivier-nominated show celebrates male camaraderie and is set in a pub named The Jungle which boasts a working onstage bar.

It received a top-tier review from WhatsOnStage when it ran at the London Wonderground in the summer of 2021, being described as a "10/10 evening of enjoyment".

The Choir of Man is created by Nic Doodson and Andrew Kay and directed by Doodson, with musical supervision, vocal arrangements and orchestrations by Jack Blume, movement direction and choreography by Freddie Huddleston (with Rachel Chapman as associate choreographer), scenic design by Oli Townsend, lighting design by Richard Dinnen, costume design and associate scenic design by Verity Sadler, sound design by Sten Severson, musical direction and associate musical supervision by Hollie Cassar. Casting is by Debbie O'Brien.

Performances will recommence on 1 October at the Arts Theatre, with an initial booking period through to 5 February 2023. Tickets are on sale below.