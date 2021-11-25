Tenth anniversary tour of The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time photos released

Photos have now been released for the National Theatre's current 10th anniversary tour of The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time.

The piece, adapted by Simon Stephens from Mark Haddon's novel and directed by Marianne Elliott, is currently enjoying a seven-week run throgh to 9 January at London's Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre, before heading to 18 further venues across the country.

David Breeds (Dear Evan Hansen) and Connor Curren (making his professional stage debut) share the lead role of Christopher, while Sophie Stone and Kate Kordel play the role of Judy on alternating weeks.

Also appearing in the cast are Marc Benga (ensemble), Jacob Coleman (understudy Christopher and swing), Kofi De-Graft-Jordan (Mr Thompson), Ashley Gerlach (Mr Shears), Joanne Henry (Mrs Alexander), Siu-See Hung (Punk Girl), Sibylla Meienberg (ensemble), David Monteith (Reverend Peters), Tom Peters (Ed), Joe Rawlinson-Hunt (ensemble), Rebecca Root (Siobhan), Hannah Sinclair Robinson (Mrs Shears), and Rebecca Wilson (ensemble).

Access-focussed company Access All Areas took part in the audition panel and offered Creative Support in the audition room during the casting process – they will continue to offer this support during the tour.

The show is described by the production as follows: "Fifteen-year-old Christopher has an extraordinary brain. He is exceptional at maths, while everyday life presents some barriers. He has never ventured alone beyond the end of his road, he detests being touched and he distrusts strangers. When he falls under suspicion for killing his neighbour's dog, it takes him on a journey that upturns his world."

The production is designed by Bunny Christie, with lighting design by Paule Constable, and video design by Finn Ross. Movement is by Scott Graham and Steven Hoggett for Frantic Assembly, music by Adrian Sutton and sound by Ian Dickinson for Autograph. The associate director is Anna Marsland. Casting is by Jacob Sparrow Casting, and casting assistant is Chloe Blake.

Connor Curren (Christopher)

Connor Curren (Christopher)

Connor Curren (Christopher)

Connor Curren (Christopher)

David Breeds (Christopher)

David Breeds (Christopher)

Connor Curren (Christopher) and Tom Peters (Ed)

© Brinkhoff-Moegenburg

David Breeds (Christopher) and Ashley Gerlach (ensemble)

© Brinkhoff-Moegenburg

Joanne Henry (Mrs Alexander) and David Breeds (Christopher)

© Brinkhoff-Moegenburg

Tom Peters (Ed) and Connor Curren (Christopher)

© Brinkhoff-Moegenburg

Rebecca Root (Siobhan)

Rebecca Root (Siobhan)

The cast of The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time

© Brinkhoff-Moegenburg