Sylvia at the Old Vic – first look at the musical as it extends run

Production images have been released for Sylvia as it prepares for its official opening at the Old Vic.

The musical plots the rise of the Pankhurst family against the backdrop of the wider suffragette movement, and the political wranglings involved in the enfranchisement of women.

Following a work-in-progress season a few years ago, the show began preview performances late last month. It has today announced a week-long extension at the Old Vic, with dates set through to 8 April.

The company

©Manuel Harlan

Appearing are Beverley Knight as Emmeline Pankhurst, Sharon Rose as Sylvia Pankhurst, Kelly Agbowu as Mrs Drummond/Mrs Savoy, Verity Blyth as Clementine Churchill/Mrs Scurr, Kimmy Edwards as Emily Davison/Lillie Hardie/Mrs Watkins, Alex Gaumond as Keir Hardie, Jade Hackett as Lady Jennie Churchill/Mrs Payne, Todd Holdsworth as Silvio Corio, Stevie Hutchinson as Lloyd George/Lord Curzon, Kate Ivory Jordan as Mrs Parsons, Hannah Khemoh as Understudy Emmeline Pankhurst, Razak Osman as Harry Pankhurst/Sir Almroth Wright, Jay Perry as Winston Churchill/George Lansbury, Kirstie Skivington as Adela Pankhurst, Ellena Vincent as Christabel Pankhurst, Bradley Charles as Lord Cromer/Richard Pankhurst/Alan, Kandaka Moore as Mrs Parsons/Sophia Singh with Jaye Marshall, Sinead Long, Antoine Murray-Straughan and Malachi Welch in the ensemble.

The company

©Manuel Harlan

The book for Sylvia is by Kate Prince with Priya Parmar, with music by Josh Cohen and DJ Walde, lyrics by Prince, direction and choreography by Prince, set and costumes by Ben Stones, lighting by Natasha Chivers, sound by Tony Gayle, video and animation by Andrzej Goulding, wigs, hair and make-up by Cynthia de la Rosa, co-musical supervision by Mark Dickman and Leonn Meade, and casting by Stuart Burt and Oliver Scullion.

The company

©Manuel Harlan

The show also features dramaturgy by Lolita Chakrabarti, additional music by Prince, additional lyrics by Tachia Newall, music production by Josh Cohen and DJ Walde, musical direction by Sean Green, voice coaching by Charlie Hughes D'Aeth, associate direction by Dannielle ‘Rhimes' Lecointe, associate choreography by Jade Hackett, resident direction and choreography by Chris Alozie, costume supervision by Tash Prynne, props supervision by Fahmida Bakht, digital music programming by Lucy Baker-Swinburn for Switch Audio, while the musicians' contractor is Oli Briant and Knight will act as a creative consultant.

The company

©Manuel Harlan

The company

©Manuel Harlan

Verity Blyth as Clementine Churchill

©Manuel Harlan

Beverley Knight as Emmeline Pankhurst and Sharon Rose as Sylvia Pankhurst

©Manuel Harlan

Sharon Rose and Alex Gaumond

©Manuel Harlan