Quiz: How well do you know Wicked, Godspell, Prince of Egypt and Pippin composer Stephen Schwartz?

A quiz dedicated to the award-winning composer!

The cast of The Prince of Egypt
© Dan Wooller for WhatsOnStage

August and September are truly Stephen Schwartz months – two of his productions will be available in the next four weeks!

You can stream a special anniversary digital version of Godspell right now online (find out more here), while a new six-person version of his show Pippin is heading outdoors in September.

With that in mind, we've set you a brand new quiz to try yourselves!

Let us know how you get on via Facebook and Twitter!

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

