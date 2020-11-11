Stage shows, musicals and more to watch online now

Entertainment venues might be closed for now but guess what – live-streamed productions have been given the green light! With that in mind, you can check out some of these delightful pieces available until the curtain rises once more.

Emilia

The powerhouse show needed to return and guess what – it's back! An archived version of Morgan Lloyd Malcolm's three-time Olivier Award-winning epic is available to stream for two weeks. From 10 to 24 November.





Rent

Jocasta Almgill

© Pamela Raith

The musical got a rave five-star write-up just before it was forced to close by the new lockdown but fear-not – an online version of Rent lives on for UK audiences! The piece has been recorded for digital viewing across a plethora of dates from late November. Streaming from 27 November.





Hershey Felder

Piano really is his forté and, beamed live from Florence (with options to watch up to a week later available), Felder will dazzle with his skills as he brings classics to life in an intimate environment. (Nb tickets are in dollars but the show is available for UK residents!) Streaming from 22 November





What a Carve Up!

The online version of the classic satire has been getting rave reviews since it first landed on our screens, so you should definitely give it a try for a dose of whimsy. Streaming to 29 November.





[title of show]

Its title might look like a html formatting error but this is actually the hit New York meta-piece making its way online in the UK! A wonderful cast is on board – you can have a first listen above. From 12 to 14 November





The Theatre Channel

Want to see some West End greats take on iconic tunes? Try The Theatre Channel, which allows audiences to buy and then keep videos in perpetuity. That's for life! Streaming now.





Queen's Theatre Hornchurch

The theatre is presenting a virtual version of Misfits, an anthology of stories, with some fab creatives on board. The new writing on offer is likely to be incredibly top tier, based on the theatre's track record. From 12 to 22 November.





Home Manchester

The visually arresting Manchester venue may have been forced to close its doors in November but it has decided to live-stream every show in its season for virtual audiences! There are some cool world premieres and bits of new writing available now. Streaming now.





A Christmas Carol

Andrew Lincoln in A Christmas Carol

© Helen Maybanks

Due to social distancing, it might not be possible for Andrew Lincoln to show up at your door with a load of placards saying that he loves you. But he will be Scrooge-ing it up at the Old Vic in A Christmas Carol. From 12 to 24 December.





Southwark Playhouse

The venue is live-streaming not one, not two, not three but FOUR musicals (including the WOS Award-nominee hit Fiver) over the coming weeks, as well as the world premiere of a new play from edgy award-winning writer Philip Ridley. Not only that, a pre-made version of its five-star The Last Five Years is heading to stream.theatre – more on that later. Well done Southwark! From late November into December





The Flying Lovers of Vitebsk

Audrey Brisson and Marc Antolin

© Steve Tanner

Wise Children, Kneehigh and Bristol Old Vic are coming together to stream this lovely show, which returns following some wonderful reviews over the last four years. A magical piece full of whimsy and history, it's definitely worth a watch – the venue is also hoping to welcome live audiences. From 3 to 5 December.





Bristol Old Vic

On top of Vitebsk, the venue will also be presenting five other shows being digitally unveiled soon, one of which is A Christmas Carol. So check in later! Streaming soon.





Original Theatre

Having been responsible for the critically lauded Birdsong and now Apollo 13 – Original Theatre are truly the connoisseurs of virtual theatre. Watching Rosie (a re-release) and Mrs Goldie vs the World are coming in November with a new piece, The Haunting of Alice Bowles, coming in December. Streaming now.





stream.theatre

Molly Lynch and Oli Higginson in The Last Five Years

© Pamela Raith

The relatively new kid on the block has come out with a raft of recently filmed digital pieces, including the aforementioned brilliant Last Five Years, as well as a new musical Falling Stars (captured at the Union Theatre) plus more goodies to be revealed soon. Streaming now.





Little Wars

An all-star, all-female cast twists the boundaries of history in this fun play which is available throughout November. Streaming now.





Disney Plus

Daveed Diggs as Thomas Jefferson in Hamilton

© 2020 Lin-Manuel Miranda and Nevis Productions, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Heard the hype around Hamilton but completely forgot to watch? Then check out Disney Plus now. You can sign up here. Streaming now.





The Ghost Caller

This one is a wee bit different – the new piece by Headlong, as part of Signal Fires, asks audiences to dial in from their phones using a special code! To speak with the Ghost Caller, text HELLO to 07401 336814. If you or the person you are with is D/deaf you can reach the Ghost by texting HELLO to 07723 450556. Available until 12 November.





Marquee.tv

The online platform has some luscious content offerings from some of the most prestigious companies and venues. Streaming now.





15 Heroines

This initiative has seen a raft of great performers come together with writers to create a brilliant account based on the untold stories of the Trojan War from the perspectives of the women who shaped the conflict. Until 14 November