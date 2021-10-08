Spring Awakening revival at the Almeida full cast announced

Full casting has been revealed for Rupert Goold's new revival of Spring Awakening.

Joining the previously unveiled Laurie Kynaston (Melchior) and Amara Okereke (Wendle) will be Nathan Armarkwei-Laryea (Hanschen), Asha Banks (Thea), Taylor Bradshaw (ensemble), Catherine Cusack (all the adult women), Carly-Sophia Davies (Ilse), Kit Esuruoso (Otto), Mark Lockyer (all the adult men), Bella Maclean (Martha), Emily Ooi (ensemble), Joe Pitts (Georg), Maia Tamrakar (Anna), Stuart Thompson (Moritz) and Zheng Xi Yong (Ernst).

Tickets go on sale on 25 October, with the hit musical featuring choreography by Lynne Page, design by Miriam Buether, costumes by Nicky Gillibrand, lighting by Jack Knowles, sound by Tony Gayle, orchestrations by Duncan Sheik and Simon Hale and musical direction by Jo Cichonska. Casting is by ippa Ailion CDG and Natalie Gallacher CDG.

The show runs from 7 December to 22 January 2022 (with previews from 30 November).

Winner of the Tony and Olivier awards for best musical, Spring Awakening tells a story of adolescent anarchy, set to a score by Sheik (music) and Steven Sater (book and lyrics).

It sees a group of teenagers – silenced and controlled by a censorious society – discover a new world of feeling and freedom outside the classroom, with beautiful and devastating consequences.