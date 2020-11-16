Spotlight on the Future Live returns for drive-in concert

Talent showcase Spotlight on the Future Live! will return for a drive in concert next month.

The evening sees stars from West End shows including Mamma Mia!, Wicked, The Phantom of the Opera, Book of Mormon and Kinky Boots join forces with 2020 musical theatre graduates.

Hosted by Britain's Got Talent's Michael Auger and Charlotte Jaconelli, the concert takes place at The Drive In at Troubadour Meridian Water on 6 December.

Joanne Clifton, Steph Parry, Lucinda Lawrence, Jason Leigh Winter, Jade Davies and Michael Pickering are among the musical theatre stars taking part.

The creative team is headed by creator and producer Louis Rayneau, with musical director and keyboardist Ed Court and choreographer Rachel Sargent.

The performance will raise money for Make A Wish Foundation, Acting For Others, Stop Hate UK and Lebanon Red Cross.

Louis Rayneau said: "I couldn't be more grateful for all the wonderful support Spotlight On The Future has received so far. Watching it grow from a 3am idea to a web duet series on YouTube to a streamed concert to takeovers at Circa Live Lounge to now.

"It has been a pleasure to work with the lovely people at The Drive In London to bring you an entirely contact-free epic live concert in support of four wonderful charities."