Spike Lee to create musical film about viagra

Award-winning director Spike Lee is said to be working on a new musical film about erectile dysfunction drug Viagra.

Penned alongside Young Vic's artistic director Kwame Kwei-Armah, the film will feature tunes from Stew Stewart and Heidi Rodewald, who created Tony Award-winning musical Passing Strange. It is based on the David Kushner article in Esquire titled "All Rise".

Viagra has had a significant impact across the world, transforming sex lives for many despite initially being cooked up as a treatment for heart-related chest pain.

Lee's latest film was the Oscar-winning BlackKklansman, and he recently collaborated with David Byrne on HBO Max's American Utopia (currently unavailable in the UK). He is said to be very excited about the project, telling Deadline (his capitalisations, not ours): "So Finally Going Into My 4th Decade As A Filmmaker I Will Be Directing A DANCIN',ALL SINGIN' MUSICAL Spike Lee Joint And I Can't Wait. My Moms Has Been Waiting TOO!!! And Dats Da Rodgers And Hammerstein Truth, Ruth."