Sophie Isaacs on joining Six in the West End – 'It's like coming full circle'

WhatsOnStage had a first chat with Sophie Isaacs, as she gears up to join the West End cast of Six at the Arts Theatre.

Isaacs will appear the show as Katherine Howard from 21 January, following her run in The London Palladium's pantomime Goldilocks and the Three Bears.

The current West End cast is Jarneia Richard-Noel (Catherine of Aragon), Courtney Bowman (Anne Boleyn), Natalie Paris (Jane Seymour), Alexia McIntosh (Anna of Cleves), Danielle Steers (Catherine Parr), with Zara MacIntosh (alternate Catherine of Aragon and Katherine Howard), Cherelle Jay (alternate Anne Boleyn and Anna of Cleves), Hana Stewart (alternate Jane Seymour and Catherine Parr), Collette Guitart (dance captain/understudy).

The show is booking at the Arts Theatre until 2021, while also currently touring the UK. A Broadway transfer commences in February 2020.

Six is written by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss, with co-direction by Moss and Jamie Armitage. Choreography is by Carrie-Anne Ingrouille, set design by Emma Bailey, costume design by Gabriella Slade, lighting design by Tim Deiling, sound design by Paul Gatehouse, musical supervision by Joe Beighton and orchestrations by Tom Curran.