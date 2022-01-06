Six the Musical releases new production images for 2022

New production shots have been released for the new West End cast of Six!

The current "queens" include Amy Di Bartolomeo (Bat Out of Hell) as Catherine of Aragon, Amanda Lindgren (South Pacific) as Anne Bolyen, Claudia Kariuki (Ragtime) as Jane Seymour, Dionne Ward-Anderson (making her West End debut) as Anna of Cleves, Tsemaye Bob-Egbe (Tina – The Tina Turner Story) as Katherine Howard and Meesha Turner (making her professional and West End debut) as Catharine Parr.

Also in the show are Paisley Billings (On the Edge) as alternate Catherine of Aragon and Anna of Cleves, Roxanne Couch (In Pieces) as alternate Jane Seymour and Katherine Parr, Danielle Rose (making her West End debut) as alternate Anne Boleyn and Catherine Howard, Rachel Rawlinson (Heathers) as swing and Esme Rothero (making her West End debut) as swing and dance captain.

Written by Lucy Moss and Toby Marlow, the musical is co-directed by Moss and Jamie Armitage, featuring choreography by Carrie-Anne Ingrouille.

The design team includes Emma Bailey (set design), Gabriella Slade (costume design), Tim Deiling (lighting design) and Paul Gatehouse (sound design). The score features orchestrations by Tom Curran with music supervision and vocal arrangements by Joe Beighton. Casting is by Pearson Casting.

Grace Taylor and Franny Anne Rafferty are associate directors, with Melody Sinclair and Freya Sands as associate choreographers. Lauren Hopkinson is musical director, with on-stage band the Ladies in Waiting currently composed of Alice Angliss (drums), Amy Shaw (guitar) and Rachel Espeute (bass). Associate musical director is Ellie Verkerk, while the resident director is Amber Sinclair-Case and the resident choreographer is Nicole Bondzie. Associate musical supervisor is Katy Richardson.

© Pamela Raith



© Pamela Raith



© Pamela Raith



© Pamela Raith



© Pamela Raith