Six the Musical celebrates 1000 performances in London

Last night Six the Musical celebrated 1000 performances in the West End with a special gala at the Vaudeville Theatre.

To mark the occasion, the hit show's creators, Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss, joined the company on stage to pose for a 1000th anniversary "selfie".





Left to right: Danielle Rose, Amanda Lindgren, Esme Rothero, Dionne Ward-Anderson, Lucy Moss, Meesha Turner, Rachel Rawlinson, Tseymaye Bob-Egbe, Toby Marlow, Claudia Kariuki, Roxanne Couch, Amy Di Bartolomeo and Paisley Billings

© Craig Sugden





The current "queens" include Amy Di Bartolomeo (Bat Out of Hell) as Catherine of Aragon, Amanda Lindgren (South Pacific) as Anne Boleyn, Claudia Kariuki (Ragtime) as Jane Seymour, Dionne Ward-Anderson (making her West End debut) as Anna of Cleves, Tsemaye Bob-Egbe (Tina – The Tina Turner Musical) as Katherine Howard and Meesha Turner (making her professional and West End debut) as Catharine Parr.

Also in the show are Paisley Billings (On the Edge) as alternate Catherine of Aragon and Anna of Cleves, Roxanne Couch (In Pieces) as alternate Jane Seymour and Katherine Parr, Danielle Rose (making her West End debut) as alternate Anne Boleyn and Catherine Howard, Rachel Rawlinson (Heathers) as swing and Esme Rothero (making her West End debut) as swing and dance captain.

The production is co-directed by Moss and Jamie Armitage, featuring choreography by Carrie-Anne Ingrouille. It follows the six Queens of Henry VIII as they battle it out to find out who had the toughest time under the Tudor tyrant.

The design team includes Emma Bailey (set design), Gabriella Slade (costume design), Tim Deiling (lighting design) and Paul Gatehouse (sound design). The score features orchestrations by Tom Curran with music supervision and vocal arrangements by Joe Beighton. Casting is by Pearson Casting.

Grace Taylor and Franny Anne Rafferty are associate directors, with Melody Sinclair and Freya Sands as associate choreographers. Lauren Hopkinson is musical director, with on-stage band the Ladies in Waiting currently composed of Alice Angliss (drums), Emily Roberts (guitar) and Kelly Morris (bass). Associate musical director is Natalie Pound, while the resident director is Amber Sinclair-Case and the resident choreographer is Nicole Bondzie. UK musical supervisor is Katy Richardson.

Tickets for the West End production and select tour dates are available below.