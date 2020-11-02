Six the Musical Catherine Parrs unite for "Survivor" cover

Five Six the Musical Catherine Parrs united for an apt cover of "Survivor" by Destiny's Child.

As any history student would tell you, according to the famous six-word rhyme, Parr "survived" her time as Henry VIII's wife, so the cast's performance is an apt reflection on the famous role in the award-winning musical.

Appearing in the piece are Athena Collins, Danielle Steers, Maiya Quansah-Breed, Amelia Waker and Vidya Makan. Makan directed, produced and arranged the video, with mixing by Anusha Switch Matthews, transcription by Ned Wright-Smith and additional arrangements by Heidi Maguire.

Six the Musical is written by Marlow and Moss, with direction by Moss and Jamie Armitage, choreography by Carrie-Anne Ingrouille, set design by Emma Bailey, costume design by Gabriella Slade, lighting design by Tim Deiling, sound design by Paul Gatehouse, musical orchestration by Tom Curran, musical supervision by Joe Beighton, casting by Pearson Casting, associate choreography by Freya Sands, musical direction by Katy Richardson and associate musical direction by Ellie Verkerk.

The show's London run at the Lyric Theatre has been disrupted by new lockdown measures – any ticket holders should expect to be contacted directly by venues and productions in due course.