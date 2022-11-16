Six set to play season in Las Vegas next year

Six, the hit musical, has announced a seven-week limited engagement at the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, beginning performances on 21 March 2023.

Based on the true story of King Henry VIII and his six wives, Six takes one of the most notorious chapters of British history and turns it into a girl group concert. The score features songs like "Ex-Wives," "No Way," and "Don't Lose Ur Head."

The cast recording is one of the most-streamed musical theatre albums ever, and there are productions playing across the globe.

The Las Vegas engagement will feature cast members from the "Aragon" North American tour company: Khaila Wilcoxon as Catherine of Aragon, Storm Lever as Anne Boleyn, Jasmine Forsberg as Jane Seymour, Olivia Donalson as Anna of Cleves, Didi Romero as Katherine Howard, and Gabriela Carrillo as Catherine Parr. The cast also includes Kelsee Kimmel, Erin Ramirez, Cassie Silva, and Kelly Denice Taylor.

Six is co-directed by Lucy Moss and Jamie Armitage and features choreography by Carrie-Anne Ingrouille. The design team includes Emma Bailey (scenic design), Tony Award winner Gabriella Slade (costume design), Tim Deiling (lighting design), and Paul Gatehouse (sound design). The score features orchestrations by Tom Curran with music supervision and vocal arrangements by Joe Beighton and US music supervision by Roberta Duchak.

Six is currently running at the Lena Horne Theatre on Broadway, at the Vaudeville Theatre in London's West End, and on a UK tour. Two additional companies are touring across North America.

Marlow and Moss said: It's so cool that Six is going to Las-literal-Vegas?!?? We're sooooo very excited for the run at the incredible and iconic Palazzo Theatre. We feel like Six is the perfect uproarious and uplifting start to any big Vegas night out!!!"

The show was recently nominated for Grammy Award, and won two Tony Awards earlier this year.