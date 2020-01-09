Sing Street stage musical announces Broadway run

A musical version of hit film Sing Street will make its Broadway premiere later in 2020, it has been announced.

The show, which is currently running Off-Broadway at the New York Theatre Workshop, will open at the Lyceum on 26 March, with an opening night on 19 April.

Sing Street follows a group of school boys, led by 16 year-old Conor, who start a band to impress a girl and escape their dreary livelihoods. The Golden Globe-nominated film version first premiered in 2016, starring Ferdia Walsh-Peelo and Lucy Boynton.

The stage adaptation features a book by Enda Walsh (Once) and songs by John Carney and Gary Clark. Rebecca Taichman directs, with choreography by Sonya Tayeh, scenic and costume design by Bob Crowley, sound design by Darron L West, music supervision and orchestrations by Martin Lowe, makeup and hair by J. Jared Janas, fight choreography by Thomas Schall, and dialect coaching by Deborah Hecht. Fred Lassen serves as music director.

The full off-Broadway cast will perform on Broadway. Plans for international productions have not yet been stated, but with the show set in Ireland, it is likely that the piece will eventually end up in Europe in the near future.

Tickets for the Off-Broadway run are still on sale.