Showstoppers announce plans to live-stream socially distanced improvised musical

On 21 July improv troupe The Showstoppers will present Showstopper! The (Socially Distanced!) Improvised Musical.

Using suggestions submitted online, the company will present a live-streamed production direct to screens across the world.

All cast members will social distance from one another, with tickets costing £7.50 for adults and £5 for concessions (plus booking fees).

The improv show began in 2008 when Dylan Emery, Adam Meggido and Ken Campbell coached a group of actors with little improvisation experience into performing an hour-long musical for an audience.

In 2015 Showstopper! The Improvised Musical became the first longform improv show to have a full run in the West End at the Apollo Theatre. Showstopper! has been running at the Edinburgh Festival for 12 years and won an Olivier Award for Best Entertainment and Family Show.

The show will begin online at 7.30pm BST and run for an hour.