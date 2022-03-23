Shakespeare's Globe announces Julius Caesar cast

Shakespeare's Globe has unveiled the cast for its upcoming staging of Julius Caesar, playing across venues from 29 April to 10 September.

JMK award-winning director Diane Page said today: "I'm so excited to bring my production of Julius Caesar straight from the Globe Theatre in London to tour across the UK. These past few years have revealed more than ever how betrayal, division, and cunning rhetoric are not just traits belonging to Ancient Rome."

Anna Crichlow will play Brutus, with Samuel Oatley as Mark Antony, Jack Myers as Caska / Octavius, Cash Holland as Portia / Murellus, Amie Francis as Calpurnia, Omar Bynon as Decius / Soothsayer and Charlotte Bate as Cassius. Dickon Tyrrell rounds out the cast in the titular role.

The piece is designed by Khadija Raza with Jesse Haughton-Shaw as dramaturg and Indiana Lown Collins as assistant director. Choreography is by Asha Jennings-Grant, composition is by Simon Slater, costume supervision is by Sian Harris, fight direction is by RC Annie with movement work by Glynn MacDonald, text work by Christine Schmidle and voice work by Emma Woodvine. It has been cast by Becky Paris, head of casting at Shakespeare's Globe.