See Simon Russell Beale and company rehearsing Bach and Sons

Rehearsal photos have been released for Nina Raine's play Bach and Sons, which opens at the Bridge Theatre next month.

Based on the life of the iconic composer, the play stars Simon Russell Beale alongside Samuel Blenkin as Carl, Pandora Colin as Maria Barbara, Ruth Lass as Katharina, Douggie McMeekin as Wilhelm, Racheal Ofori as Anna Magdalena and Pravessh Rana as Frederick the Great.

The show plays from 23 June to 9 September 2021, opening on 29 June.

Directed by Nicholas Hytner (the venue's artistic director), also on the creative team are associate director James Cousins, with set designs by Vicki Mortimer, costumes designed by Khadija Raza, lighting by Jon Clark, sound by Gareth Fry and music supervised by George Fenton.

