Secret Diary of Adrian Mole musical revival announced in Queen's Theatre Hornchurch season

The award-winning Queens Theatre Hornchurch has unveiled its 2022 spring season.

The season opens in February with a new revival of Arthur Miller's All My Sons, directed by artistic director Douglas Rintoul, with design by Amy Jane Cook. The show will then transfer to the New Wolsey in Ipswich.

Tom Wells' hit play The Kitchen Sink will have a tenth anniversary revival from 17 March to 2 April, directed by Caroline Leslie, while the musical version of Sue Townsend's best-selling book The Secret Diary of Adrian Mole Aged 13¾ will follow from 28 April to 21 May.

Directed by Rintoul, the musical, which has book and lyrics by Jake Brunger and music and lyrics by Pippa Cleary, follows the angsty teen through his school years.

Rintoul said today: "Announcing a new season is always special, but this time it's exceptional as it's the first time we've been able to plan this far ahead since the beginning of 2020, back when we won the London Theatre of the Year Stage Award. We've got some cracking stories we know you're going to love, so join us as we do what we do best - give you a great time at the theatre.'"