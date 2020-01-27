Sara Bareilles and Gavin Creel on joining Waitress in the West End
The award-winning stars have their first performances in the diner tonight!
WhatsOnStage sat down with Broadway stars Sara Bareilles and Gavin Creel as they prepare to lead the cast of Waitress in the West End.
Bareilles – who wrote the show's music and lyrics and recently won a Grammy Award – will make her West End debut as Jenna after previously appearing in the piece on Broadway. She will be joined by Creel – who also appeared in the musical on Broadway – as Dr Pomatter. Creel won a WhatsOnStage Award in 2014 for his performance in The Book of Mormon at the Prince of Wales Theatre.
The pair will first perform on 27 January for a six-week season, ending on 7 March. Lucie Jones and David Hunter – currently playing the roles in the West End – will return to the show on 9 March.
Waitress continues to run at the Adelphi Theatre, with an original score by seven-time Grammy nominee Bareilles, book by Jessie Nelson, direction by Tony Award-winner Diane Paulus and choreography by Lorin Latarro. Based on the film of the same name, it follows a young waitress in a diner who dreams of leaving her job and forging a life of her own.
The show runs at the Adelphi Theatre until 4 July, with a tour announced for later in the year.