Sam Tutty and Emily Redpath to star into Romeo and Juliet film

What waving through yonder window breaks?

Sam Tutty (Dear Evan Hansen) and Emily Redpath will star in a filmed version of William Shakespeare's play Romeo and Juliet.

The WhatsOnStage Award-winning actor Tutty made his professional stage debut in the titular role in Dear Evan Hansen last autumn, while Redpath graduated from Mountview in 2019 and has since appeared Spilt Milk's P**n Flakes.

They will be joined in the film by a plethora of screen and stage performers including Brandon Bassir (Grammy and NAACP nominated songwriter) as Mercutio, Daniel Bowerbank (recent RADA graduate) as Benvolio, Jonny Labey (Strictly Ballroom) as Paris, Sylvester Akinrolabu (recent graduate of the London College of Music) as Tybalt, Helen Anker (Mamma Mia!) as Capulet, Mark Ozall (The Crown) as Montague, Lucy Tregear (Room) as Nurse, Vinta Morgan (Hamlet) as Friar, Jessica Murrain (Macbeth) as Prince, Timmy Driscoll (a 2020 graduate from Performers College) as Sam, Tats Nyazika (The Comedy of Errors) as Gregory, Iskandar Eton (a 2020 graduate from Mountview) as Abe and Ollie Tennant (a 2020 graduate from Mountview, making his professional debut) as Balthasar.

The film, based on Shakespeare's tragedy, is set to be released in 2021 and is directed by Nick Evans, with assistant direction by Gwenan Bain, editing by Ryan Metcalfe, production design by Jamie Osborne for Preevue, costume design by Natasha Bowles, lighting design by Elliot Smith, visual effects by Preevue, production management by Gary Beestone and casting by Jim Arnold CDG.

A release date is to be announced, with producers Ryan Metcalfe and Simon Gordon saying today: "During a time when it has not been possible to produce shows in venues, this first of its kind production uses ground-breaking technology to film a high production value theatrical performance without the cast and creative team ever stepping foot inside a theatre. We are excited about the future of this technology and the creative possibilities it presents.

"We set out with some clear goals in mind: this production would give back to the industry, both directly by employing creatives, production staff and actors – some of whom had just graduated into a closed industry – and indirectly through a donation to Acting For Others, an umbrella charity that provides financial and emotional support to all theatre workers in times of need. We are proud to have made a production of this classic play that is inclusive and accurately represents the diversity of modern society."