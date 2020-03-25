BBC to broadcast and stream six RSC shows featuring Christopher Eccleston, Paapa Essiedu and more

The BBC has announced further programming for its "Culture in Quarantine" scheme to run while arts venues are locked down.

The company will broadcast six of the RSC's recent productions on BBC Four and BBC iPlayer:

Macbeth with Christopher Eccleston and Niamh Cusack

Othello with Hugh Quarshie in the title role and Lucian Msamati as Iago

Romeo and Juliet with Bally Gill as Romeo and Karen Fishwick as Juliet

The Merchant of Venice with Makram J Khoury as Shylock

Much Ado About Nothing with Edward Bennett as Benedick and Michelle Terry as Beatrice

Hamlet with Paapa Essiedu in the title role

As formerly announced, the BBC will also collaborate with The Space to present new filmed recordings of Mike Bartlett's Albion, Emma Rice's Wise Children and Battersea Arts Centre's Frankenstein, as well as BalletBoyz's new piece Deluxe. On top of this, Russell T Davies' TV version of A Midsummer Night's Dream and Anthony Hopkins' King Lear will be repeated.

David Greig's new play Adventures With The Painted People, set 2000 years ago in Pitlochry, will premiere on BBC Radio 3. Bryony Kimmings will investigate the relationship between opera and motherhood in Opera Mums, while Margaret Atwood and Mary Beard will present a new puppetry show created by Atwood in response to an Edgar Allan Poe tale.