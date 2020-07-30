Royal Court to open new outdoor café and bar in Sloane Square

The Royal Court will open a brand new bar and café in Sloane Square from Friday.

Serving coffees, cakes and snacks, as well as the Royal Court's classic sausage roll and vegan choices, the pop-up space will have socially distanced tables, hand sanitiser, a mobile ordering app and contactless payment.

Artistic director Vicky Featherstone said: "We are delighted that we have this opportunity to start working again and that our brilliant bar team are leading the way. Thanks to everyone who has worked so hard and so fast to make this happen."

The bar will be open through to September for fans of al fresco beverages and food.