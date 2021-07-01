Romeo and Juliet with Alfred Enoch and Rebekah Murrell: first look

First look photos have been released for Shakespeare's Globe's Romeo and Juliet, playing as part of the venue's summer season.

Alfred Enoch as Romeo

© Marc Brenner

Rebekah Murrell and Alfred Enoch play Juliet and Romeo, with Beth Cordingly as Lady Capulet, Will Egerton as Tybalt, Adam Gillen as Mercutio, Jacob Hughes, Clara Indrani as Montague, Zoe West as Benvolio, Dwane Walcott as Paris and Sargon Yelda as Friar.

The piece has design by Jacob Hughes, composition by Max Perryment and is directed by Ola Ince, who oversaw the hit revival of Appropriate at Donmar Warehouse, with Rachel Lemon as assistant director.

The production runs at Shakespeare's Globe to 17 October as part of the venue's ongoing season at the iconic venue.

Further performances may be subject to social distancing, depending on the state of the government roadmap.

Adam Gillen as Mercutio

© Marc Brenner

Rebekah Murrell as Juliet, Alfred Enoch as Romeo

© Marc Brenner