Rob Houchen and Kimberley Walsh to join Alice Fearn for streamed garden performances

Kimberley Walsh and Rob Houchen will join Wicked's Alice Fearn for two more of her live-streamed outdoor concerts.

Entitled Intermissions, the weekly online event will see performances from musical names alongside recent graduates. Houchen (Les Misérables, City of Angels) will appear on 31 July while Kimberley Walsh (Big, Elf) will appear on 7 August.

The special concerts from Fearn's garden are co-conceived and directed by Kirk Jameson with technical direction by Jake Waby and musical direction by Nick Barstow.

Other guests have included Shan Ako and Sam Tutty.

Fearn said: "In a time where we can't be doing what we love, I wanted to create a space where we could keep theatre alive. Intermissions is a live gig with a difference raising money for four important causes and featuring both West End stars and new graduates who are coming out into an industry that is currently quiet. I'll be chatting to the guests and asking them how the lockdown experience has been, we'll have live performances and so much more. The best part? It's all from the comfort of my garden. Theatre is something that we all feel so strongly/passionately about so I'm thrilled we can make this work and can't wait to get started on 17 July."

Tickets will start at £9 with £1 going to a different charity on a weekly basis.