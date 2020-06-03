Quiz: Can you work out the Tony Award-winning musical from its anagram?
The Tony Awards were meant to be held this week
The Tony Awards were meant to be held this week and, while they have sadly been cancelled given the ongoing lockdown, we want to mark the incredible shows that have won top awards over the decades.
So! We've created ten fun anagrams featuring the titles of famous shows – how many can you get right?
Loading...