Quarantine Quiz – Joseph star Jac Yarrow fills us in on lockdown life

It's a rubbish time for those locked down and theatres shut. But we wanted to find out what stars, producers and creatives are getting up to while cooped up in their own homes!

Our next interviewee is Jac Yarrow, who made his West End debut last year in Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.





1) Who are you locked down with?

My housemate & fellow performer Tendai Rhinomota.

2) What are you missing most during lockdown?

Family, Friends & being in a theatre!

3) What's your default Pick-Me-Up show tune?

"Move" from Dreamgirls.

4) Favourite box-set binge?

SMASH (stagey I know...)

5) What's the When-I-Get-Some-Time project that you are hoping to tackle during lockdown? Organising my flat within an inch of its life.

6) What are you currently reading?

...BBC News

7) Have you cleaned out your kitchen cupboards? If so, what's the oldest thing you found?

Photo albums of baby pictures I've been going through.

8) If you could take a virtual tour of any building in the world which one would it be?

Radio City Music Hall.

9) How many loo rolls do you really have in your house?

Just the right amount!

10) If you decided to learn a new language during lockdown, which one would it be and why?

Mandarin because it looks so complex!

11) Which board game would you choose to while away an evening?

Cluedo

12) What time is Wine-O'Clock in your house?

Every hour on the hour.