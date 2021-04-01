Pride at the Palace West End concert announced

A new West End concert, titled "Pride at the Palace", will open in June

Celebrating LGBTQIA plus community in all its glory, the evening is supporting HIV and sexual health charity the Terrence Higgins Trust.

On the creative side are musical director Alex Parker, sound designer Paul Smith, lighting designer Jack Weir and orchestrator Martin Higgins.

The event will feature a 12-piece band and a cast of 28, featuring Sharif Afifi, Natasha Agnew, Ebony Clarke, Jordan Lee Davies, Jo Eaton-Kent, Fra Fee, Joel Harper-Jackson, Ashley Goh, Chloe Hart, Christopher Howell, Sarah Ingram, Idriss Kargbo, Claudia Kariuki, Kush Khanna, Carl Man, Serina Mathew, Mason Alexander Park, Robin Simoes da Silva, Courtney Stapleton, Liam Tamne, Miiko Toiviainen, Alex Thomas-Smith, Layton Williams, Faye Wheeler, Shona White, Danny Whitehead and Charlotte Elisabeth Yorke.

The evening will be presented by Luke Kelly (with a co-presenter to be revealed) and more performers are to be announced.

Audiences will be socially distanced, with risk mitigation measures in place to help prevent the spread of infection.

The piece will run at 7.30pm on 7 June 2021, with tickets on sale now.